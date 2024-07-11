Olive Rock Partners Acquires Strategic Stake in Leading Saudi Corporate Training and EdTech Company, LEORON Institute

Olive Rock Partners (“Olive Rock”), a prominent regional private equity firm, proudly announces its strategic investment in the corporate training and EdTech sector by acquiring a significant stake in LEORON Institute (“LEORON”). This partnership aims to propel LEORON growth throughout the GCC and neighboring regions.

Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, LEORON is a leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, offering comprehensive learning and development solutions across various strategic corporate functions, including Corporate Finance, HR, Procurement and SCM, Technology, Quality, Operations, and Engineering.

Founded 14 years ago by Arben and Val Jusufi, and with the support of investors Dr. Khalid Al Tawil and Mr. Saeed Al-Ghamdi, LEORON has evolved into a dominant force in the EMEA markets, and in particular, Saudi Arabia. With one of the largest portfolios of accredited courses and digital solutions, LEORON is positioned to be the dominant EdTech company in the region.

LEORON supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by providing the Saudi workforce with the highest quality in professional development from international institutions, delivered by global experts.

“Olive Rock Partners investment in LEORON provides the necessary capital and strategic support to enhance and diversify our educational offerings. By leveraging this opportunity, LEORON is well-positioned to lead the corporate training and EdTech space, delivering unparalleled value and innovation in professional development,” commented Arben Jusufi.

Val Jusufi added, “We are delighted by Olive Rock Partners’ investment in LEORON, which significantly strengthens our capacity for innovation and expansion. This partnership will enable us to enhance our EdTech offerings and better serve our clients in the GCC region.”

This venture marks Olive Rock’s first Saudi investment through its maiden fund, Olive Rock Partners Equity Fund I, LP, which targets growth capital and late-stage investments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Founding partners Muhannad Qubbaj and Abdullah Shahin will join the LEORON board, bringing their expertise to drive further growth and innovation.

“Aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the imperative to enhance workforce capabilities, the corporate training market in KSA is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%, surpassing US$2 billion within the next 2-3 years. As a leader in this sector, LEORON is poised to significantly benefit from this growth and will continue to expand its presence and operations in the Kingdom,” Abdullah Shahin said.

“We are excited to partner with Arben, Val, and their talented team to support LEORON in its next stage of regional growth and commitment to their clients’ success,” Muhannad Qubbaj added. “We believe their robust and differentiated platform is well-positioned to provide its expanding services and skilling offerings to a growing set of institutional, corporate, and individual partners. We look forward to jointly continuing the regional and global expansion of LEORON network and in the coming future.”

Olive Rock was advised by Grant Thornton and Eversheds Sutherland’s UAE practices. LEORON was advised by Maven Investment Partners.

About Olive Rock Partners

Based in the dynamic financial hub of Abu Dhabi Global Market, Olive Rock Partners is an independent private equity firm focused on leveraging the evolving investment landscape in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. For more information, visit www.oliverockpartners.com.

About LEORON Institute

LEORON is the leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, with the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions. Through instructor-led sessions, in-company training and coaching, our faculty of experts deliver over 1200+ programs annually, enabling 30,000+ professionals to lead with relevant education and the latest tech solutions.