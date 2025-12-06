Innovation, Optimism, and Action: Highlights from the 2025 Milken Institute Summit in Abu Dhabi

Every time I attend a conference, I ask myself two questions. The first is which panel left the strongest impression, and the second is what the overall mood and common denominator among participants might be — in short, how are they thinking?

At this year’s Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit 2025, held December 4–5 at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the session that struck me most featured Kimbal Musk (Founder and CEO, Nova Sky Stories), brilliantly moderated by Curtis S. Chin (Chair, Senior Fellows, and Senior Advisor, Milken Institute). In an era when drones are mostly associated with military and defense, it was refreshing to see them being used as a medium for art and vision. I couldn’t help but recall Marshall McLuhan’s famous quote — “the medium is the message.” So, drones can have both uses and this panel illustrated that technology is no longer neutral: it is a creative and political choice. Curtis brought out the emotion from his guest, and knowing that this project nearly got abandoned by Intel had it not been for Kimbal Musk stepping in only reinforces that we need entrepreneurs and bold doers to bring ideas to life and shape the world we live in.

Beyond that, the general mood at the Summit — despite an increasingly tense global geopolitical climate — could be summed up in one word: optimism. From seasoned figures like Tom Barrack (US Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye) or Matthew Whitaker (US Ambassador to NATO), moderated by Michael Milken (Chairman, Milken Institute), discussing global geopolitical shifts and investment horizons, to corridors buzzing with conversations about art, philanthropy, and new projects — there was a sense of forward momentum. People exchanged ideas, connected across sectors, and planned for new, innovative ventures. On both, there is a message from the US for greater agency for their partners and friends. I remain hopeful for Europe and its role within the transatlantic alliance, but (much) more pessimistic about Lebanon’s capacity to disarm Hezbollah — a necessary step for stability in the country and a lasting peace. Yet, as we say in Arabic, “be optimistic about the good, and you will find it.”

Another session that caught the eye was with His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama (Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE). In discussing AI, the digital economy, and the future of work, the Summit reaffirmed the critical importance of technology not only for the UAE but as a bridge to Africa and the broader Global South — highlighting that innovation and capital can flow in ways that empower emerging markets.

The Summit also featured a vibrant session titled Partnerships in the Middle East and Beyond: Luxury, Creativity, and Culture, spotlighting how global luxury maisons, regional creative talent, and cultural narrative can combine to shape a new chapter for luxury, culture, and identity across the Middle East and beyond. This panel underlined how storytelling, design, and heritage are increasingly central to shaping markets and cultural influence. It was interesting to see how Gstaad Guy is transforming into a true corporation ranging from media to products. This also shows the opportunities new technology is giving to young, dynamic entrepreneurs. His place is indeed in the UAE.

In its Opening Plenary, the Milken Institute stressed a bold vision: that “the entrepreneurs of the next century will choose the UAE” — a powerful statement of aspiration and intent. The Summit’s program reinforced that through sessions on macroeconomics, FinTech transformation, AI investment opportunities in Africa, health, climate resilience, and more.

In the Back to the Future: How Investing in Europe’s Competitiveness Can Spur a New European Renaissance panel, Petra Freddi, Managing Director, Europe and Middle East, Milken Institute, asked Vincent Levita, Founder and CEO, InfraVia Capital Partners — a true European PE success story — “You are French, give us the negative.” As a Parisian, a sarcastic one even, I must say her question already hinted at the answer: Europe needs more optimism. Vincent Levita’s response was forward-looking, highlighting Europe’s strengths and presenting a clear vision for its competitiveness and future growth.

Also on stage was His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak (Managing Director and Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company), bringing a perspective grounded in strategic investment, regional development, and long-term vision — reflecting the crucial role of institutional capital and regional leadership in shaping the future. Moreover, through his previous statements, it is clear how the UAE and Mubadala prioritize execution above all.

Another important aspect highlighted during the Summit was health. Sessions explored how innovation in digital health, healthcare systems, and sustainable investment in medical infrastructure can improve quality of life, drive efficiency, and create long-term opportunities across the UAE and Africa.

What stood out across the Summit was not only the range of topics — from AI to luxury and culture, from macroeconomics to African opportunity — but the sense that ideas were not just being debated, but poised to become action. The emphasis on Africa, youth-driven entrepreneurship, cross-regional collaboration, and sustainable investment echoed again and again in discussions and networking rooms.

Abu Dhabi as a host was more than a backdrop. The choice of the city reflected the Summit’s ethos: execution matters more than just dreams or plans. Abu Dhabi demonstrated through its infrastructure, governance, and vision that it is not only open to global capital and innovation but ready to provide the stability, environment, and ambition needed to turn bold ideas into reality. That mix — of ambition, pragmatism, and openness — made the Summit feel grounded, but also forward-looking. In a world facing uncertainty, Abu Dhabi stood out as a place where purpose meets action.

