Bernard Schmid, Director at Promove: “More than CHF 600 million is being invested in economic and tourism infrastructure in the Swiss Riviera.”

Bernard Schmid, Director at Promove (Promotion économique Riviera Lavaux), is a key figure in economic development in the Swiss canton of Vaud. He has also served as chairman of boards and has built a distinguished career in private banking .

The Swiss Riviera is located along the shores of Lake Geneva and includes the cities of Montreux and Vevey, both internationally renowned for their quality of life, rich cultural heritage, and open economic environment. The region combines natural beauty, modern infrastructure, and high-value economic activities, making it a preferred destination for international investors and talent.

– Could you briefly explain Promove’s mission and how it acts as the economic promotion body for the Swiss Riviera?

What are the core services and roles it plays for local and international businesses?

Promove is the official economic development agency of the Swiss Riviera, the Lake Geneva region centred around Montreux and Vevey, two cities internationally recognised for their quality of life, cultural influence and economic openness.

Our mission is to strengthen the regional economy by supporting entrepreneurship, facilitating investment and accompanying companies — Swiss and international — throughout their establishment and growth. We act as a single entry point for investors, providing strategic guidance, project coordination, access to public support instruments and direct links with local authorities, landowners, academic institutions and private partners. Beyond operational support, Promove plays a strategic role in ensuring that economic development remains coherent, sustainable and aligned with the long-term vision of the territory.

The Montreux-Riviera destination is taking a new step in rehabilitating its strategic tourism infrastructure within the “Rochers-du-Naye 2030” project.

Progress in the exhibition center works

– Promove’s regional economic strategy emphasizes a quality-driven approach to development. How does this strategy shape your work in attracting new investment and talent to the region?

The Swiss Riviera has made a clear strategic choice: quality over quantity. With limited land availability and a highly attractive living environment, our objective is not expansion at all costs, but the attraction of projects that generate long-term value.

This approach guides us towards investors and talents who value stability, governance, reputation and continuity. It naturally favours activities that create skilled employment, reinforce the region’s international positioning and integrate sustainably into the local ecosystem. For many international investors, this clarity of vision is a decisive factor.

– What are today the key sectors of focus for Promove in the Swiss Riviera, and why do these sectors offer strong long-term potential for international investors in particular?

The Swiss Riviera’s economic profile is built around high-value, reputation-driven activities, rather than mass industry.

A first key pillar is the region’s proven ability to host multinational headquarters and strategic decision-making centres, illustrated most prominently by the global headquarters of Nestlé in Vevey. This presence reflects the region’s strengths in institutional stability, discretion and quality of life — critical factors for global leadership functions.

A second major asset is life sciences and biotechnology, with one of the world’s leading research and development sites operated by Merck above Vevey. This campus anchors the Swiss Riviera firmly within the global biotech innovation landscape.

The region also has a strong presence in creative industries, contributing significantly to its international image: visual arts, design and cultural production around Vevey, and music and live events in Montreux, which enjoys worldwide recognition in this field.

Finally, tourism and high-end hospitality are cornerstone sectors in Montreux, complemented by private international education and renowned private healthcare institutions. Together, these activities form a coherent, resilient economic base aligned with global demand for premium services.

– In practice, how does Promove support foreign companies or entrepreneurs looking to establish or expand operations in the Swiss Riviera area?

What unique advantages do you communicate to them?

We offer tailor-made, hands-on support, from initial strategic discussions through to implementation. This includes assistance with site selection, regulatory and administrative processes, access to financing instruments, and connections with key public and private stakeholders.

What we consistently communicate is the Swiss Riviera’s ability to combine business reliability with an exceptional living environment. Investors benefit from clear institutional frameworks, transparent rules and a high level of predictability, while operating in a setting that supports talent attraction, leadership stability and long-term commitment.

– Infrastructure is often a decisive factor for investors. How is the Swiss Riviera investing in its overall infrastructure ecosystem to support economic growth, enhance competitiveness and reinforce its attractiveness on a global scale?

The Swiss Riviera is currently undergoing a very significant investment cycle in its core economic and tourism infrastructures. Over a five-year period, more than CHF 600 million are being invested or have already been realised by both public and private stakeholders to upgrade, redeploy and enhance major strategic assets.

These investments include, among others, the transformation of the Montreux Music & Convention Centre (2M2C), improved access to the alpine summits above the destination, notably Les Rochers-de-Naye, substantial reinvestment in the hotel and private clinic sectors, as well as the requalification of urban centres with a strong focus on high-quality public spaces and visitor experience.

Beyond individual projects, what matters most is the coherence of the overall approach: transport connectivity, tourism infrastructure, urban quality and economic development are conceived as a single ecosystem. This long-term, integrated vision reinforces the region’s competitiveness and credibility on a global scale.

– The Swiss Riviera combines economic dynamism with high quality of life. How important is this lifestyle proposition in your discussions with investors seeking balanced business and living environments?

It is often a decisive element. Beyond security, political stability and natural beauty, the Swiss Riviera offers outstanding education and healthcare ecosystems, with numerous international schools and globally recognised private clinics.

Equally important is accessibility. From Switzerland’s central position in Europe, major capitals are easily reachable, while residents enjoy immediate proximity to alpine leisure activities alongside a mild, almost Mediterranean lakeside climate. This rare combination of connectivity, nature and comfort strongly resonates with entrepreneurs and families alike.

– Switzerland has historical ties with the Gulf, from tourism to education and business exchanges. How do you see Promove leveraging cultural and economic links with the GCC to attract investors and deepen partnerships?

Switzerland and the Gulf share important values: long-term vision, discretion, reliability and respect for institutions. These common fundamentals create a strong basis for trust-based partnerships.

Promove’s role is to translate this affinity into concrete collaborations — facilitating strategic investments, supporting family offices and entrepreneurs seeking a European base, and connecting GCC stakeholders with the Swiss Riviera’s education, healthcare, hospitality and business ecosystems. In many exchanges, there is a genuine appreciation for Switzerland’s governance culture, which reinforces our credibility as a long-term partner.

– Many investors from the Gulf value long-term stability and sustainability. How does the Swiss Riviera’s strategic vision for sustainable economic growth align with what GCC investors are increasingly seeking?

Sustainability in the Swiss Riviera is approached in a pragmatic and strategic manner. It is about preserving value, managing risk and ensuring long-term resilience, rather than imposing constraints.

By combining environmental responsibility, high-quality infrastructure, social cohesion and economic performance, the region aligns closely with the priorities of GCC investors seeking stable diversification, asset protection and association with territories that take a long-term perspective.

– Looking ahead, what emotional story about the Swiss Riviera resonates most with you — something that would inspire an investor not just from a financial standpoint, but as a personal, cultural or lifestyle connection?

The Swiss Riviera tells a story of balance and continuity. It is a place where global business, cultural heritage and quality of life coexist naturally.

Many investors are drawn not only by financial considerations, but by the idea of anchoring part of their story here — a place where decisions are respected, families thrive, and one feels connected to both history and future opportunities. That emotional dimension, combining stability, elegance and purpose, is often what transforms interest into long-term commitment